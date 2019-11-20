Clear

Wednesday: Patchy fog, mostly sunny. High: 52

Patchy fog will be developing through the early morning with temperatures in the mid 50's.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 8:00 AM
Updated: Nov 20, 2019 8:03 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 38°
Warmer afternoon.
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

