BREAKING NEWS LIVE STREAM: House kicks off second week of open hearings in impeachment probe
Surviving Glenn Home continues
Tonight on News 10
Posted: Nov 19, 2019 12:19 PM
Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:19 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Overcast
43°
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
44°
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43°
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
43°
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
44°
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Overcast
43°
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Overcast
43°
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Rain Possible Early
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Mayor of Muncie, Indiana, indicted for allegedly accepting $5,000 bribe
Woman tied to events of officer shooting won't serve prison time
'You never get it out of your mind,' father speaks out on 31st anniversary of his daughter's murder
No one hurt in fiery crash Monday evening
Father of the 8-year-old hit and killed shares message to driver
Police: Vincennes man had meth in his system during double fatal Knox County crash
Vigo County School Corporation and others call snow day on Red for Ed Action Day
Investigation underway into Monday afternoon fire in Vigo County
How will Federal Executions impact those living in Terre Haute
Community gathers for vigil held to honor young boy killed in a tragic accident
Latest Video
Tuesday: Rain early, mostly cloudy. High: 45
Pulmonary health rehab at Westminster Village
Surviving Glenn Home continues
Surviving Glenn Home continues
Health department launches teen anti-vaping media campaign
How will Federal Executions impact those living in Terre Haute
Vincennes Parks and Recreation Department looking for your input
Three local banks donated $3,000 dollars to CODA
The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is underway
Operation Christmas Child began Monday
In Case You Missed It
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
The latest Closings and Delays
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans
Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook