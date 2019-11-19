Clear
BREAKING NEWS LIVE STREAM: House kicks off second week of open hearings in impeachment probe Full Story

Surviving Glenn Home continues

Tonight on News 10

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 12:19 PM
Updated: Nov 19, 2019 12:19 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Rain Possible Early
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday: Rain early, mostly cloudy. High: 45

Image

Pulmonary health rehab at Westminster Village

Image

Surviving Glenn Home continues

Image

Surviving Glenn Home continues

Image

Health department launches teen anti-vaping media campaign

Image

How will Federal Executions impact those living in Terre Haute

Image

Vincennes Parks and Recreation Department looking for your input

Image

Three local banks donated $3,000 dollars to CODA

Image

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is underway

Image

Operation Christmas Child began Monday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook