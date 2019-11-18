Clear

Katrina Cruser

RP senior signs with UNC Asheville

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 10:31 PM
Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:31 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Drizzle & Light Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Katrina Cruser

Image

U.S. Senators hononr Senator Richard G. Lugar with warship in his name

Image

Appreciation luncheon for election workers

Image

Hamilton Center looks to future of opioid treatment programs with check presentation

Image

School building to reopen this week, some classrooms remain off limits as mold is handled

Image

Hey Kevin Nov 18

Image

Therapy dog comes to Oblong schools

Image

Sullivan Middle School students learn CPR

Image

School building to reopen this week, some classrooms remain off limits as mold is handled

Image

Pascal Makes a Difference

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook