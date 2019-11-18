Clear

All You Need to Know for Monday

Top headlines for Monday November 18

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 8:02 AM
Updated: Nov 18, 2019 8:08 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Mostly cloudy and cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Mostly cloudy, cool. High: 43

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

ISU vs. Ball State MBB

Image

Masterworks Chorale Series

Image

Brazil Concert Band

Image

Vigil held for boy hit and killed in accident

Image

Homeless in the cold

Image

Operation Vanguard looks to become non-profit

Image

Annual Christmas Walk is growing at Pioneer Village

Image

Why Make Waves group plans fundraiser

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook