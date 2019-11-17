Homeless in the cold

Scattered rain with mostly cloudy conditions

Feels Like: 35°

Hi: 46° Lo: 32°

Feels Like: 35°

Hi: 46° Lo: 32°

Feels Like: 34°

Hi: 45° Lo: 33°

Feels Like: 35°

Hi: 45° Lo: 32°

Feels Like: 30°

Hi: 46° Lo: 30°

Feels Like: 33°

Hi: 46° Lo: 30°

Feels Like: 35°

Hi: 47° Lo: 33°

Most Popular Stories