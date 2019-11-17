Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Sunday Morning Forecast Update
AM Sunshine with afternoon clouds
Posted: Nov 17, 2019 9:05 AM
Updated: Nov 17, 2019 9:28 AM
Posted By: David Siple
Terre Haute
Clear
35°
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
33°
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 33°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
33°
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
35°
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
35°
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
35°
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
35°
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
AM Sunshine with increasing clouds
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Father of the 8-year-old hit and killed shares message to driver
Vigo County School Corporation learns what caused West Vigo Elementary evacuation
Police are on the scene of an eight car pileup on I-70
Court documents show more details about Terre Haute murder investigation
Eight-year-old killed in Knox County accident
Terre Haute Police Department set to appear on 'Live PD' this weekend
Propane prices are up - here's why
West Vigo Middle School student hospitalized after getting hit by a school bus
Soon to open Terre Haute restaurant set to hold open interviews
New Criteria for Winter Watches and Warnings
Latest Video
Annual Christmas Walk is growing at Pioneer Village
Why Make Waves group plans fundraiser
Death Penalty Resistance forum planned
Utility Scam Awareness Week
Home improvement scam
Sunday Morning Forecast Update
Nike Cross Regionals
Purdue vs Chicago State
Vin Lin vs Mater Dei
Castle vs THS GBB
In Case You Missed It
Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
The latest Closings and Delays
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans
Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook