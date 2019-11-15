Holiday Craft Bazaar Vigo County Fairgrounds

Sunny and Slightly Warmer

Feels Like: 39°

Hi: 44° Lo: 23°

Feels Like: 39°

Hi: 43° Lo: 24°

Feels Like: 38°

Hi: 40° Lo: 24°

Feels Like: 39°

Hi: 41° Lo: 23°

Feels Like: 39°

Hi: 43° Lo: 25°

Few Clouds

Feels Like: 40°

Hi: 40° Lo: 23°

Feels Like: 39°

Hi: 43° Lo: 24°

Most Popular Stories