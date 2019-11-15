Clear
Friday: Mostly sunny, slightly warmer. High: 39

Cold conditions will start the day again but sunlight will drive our temperatures upward.

Terre Haute
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Sunny and Slightly Warmer
