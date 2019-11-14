Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
First Female Commander to lead 181st Intelligence Wing
First Female Commander to lead 181st Intelligence Wing
Posted: Nov 14, 2019 11:33 PM
Updated: Nov 14, 2019 11:33 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
30°
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
23°
Hi: 41° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 23°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
27°
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
30°
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
27°
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
30°
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
30°
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Another Cold Night
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
West Vigo Elementary closed Friday - crews unsure what caused around 10 students to have eye irritation, coughing
Fall Car Preps are Starting
Terre Haute Police Department set to appear on 'Live PD' this weekend
2 dead in California school attack; gunman shoots self
Two teens are dead after a 16-year-old gunman shot 5 classmates and himself in 16 seconds, cops say
Sullivan County evacuation quickly called off after crews contain gas leak
No injuries reported in Vigo County crash
Sullivan County man accused of sexual battery and strangulation of two underage females
ISU students take part in Take Back the Night walk
Crews respond to Vigo County house fire
Latest Video
No Shave November
First Female Commander to lead 181st Intelligence Wing
Thursday Late Forecast
Crime Stoppers: The dirt bike and moped theft
Helping families in need with Share Your Thanksgiving
DECA hosts benefit to support foster and adoption agency
Public Safety measures taken at Terre Haute City Council
Arson investigators called to Terre Haute house fire
North Vermillion football
Barr-Reeve basketball
In Case You Missed It
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
The latest Closings and Delays
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans
Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook
Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley