Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Hey Kevin 11-14
Hey Kevin 11-14
Posted: Nov 14, 2019 6:24 PM
Updated: Nov 14, 2019 6:24 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
34°
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
29°
Hi: 41° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 29°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
34°
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
More Weather
Rockville
Broken Clouds
34°
Hi: 38° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Casey
Overcast
33°
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 26°
More Weather
Brazil
Broken Clouds
34°
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Marshall
Broken Clouds
34°
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Another Cold Night
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
West Vigo Elementary closed Friday - crews unsure what caused around 10 students to have eye irritation, coughing
Terre Haute Police Department set to appear on 'Live PD' this weekend
Fall Car Preps are Starting
Video shows 16-year-old shooting 5 classmates, authorities say; two died
Sullivan County man accused of sexual battery and strangulation of two underage females
Vigo County School Corporation and others call snow day on Red for Ed Action Day
2 dead in California school attack; gunman shoots self
Power restored after serious electrical issue in Northern Vigo County
Facebook bug accesses iPhone's camera while user scrolls through News Feed
Grinch steals wiring from Knox County holiday display
Latest Video
Hey Kevin 11-14
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
Alumni group looks to expand Garfield High School memorial
Rose-Hulman finds a new use for an old property
Vincennes Main Street
Lavern Gibson Course to host Nike Cross Regionals Midwest
Sullivan County evacuation quickly called off after crews contain gas leak
West Vigo Elementary closed Friday - crews unsure what caused around 10 students to have eye irritat
Vehicle Winter Weather Preparedness
Thursday Early Forecast
In Case You Missed It
Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives
The latest Closings and Delays
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans
Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook
Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley