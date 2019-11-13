Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Wire stolen from local holiday display
Wire stolen from local holiday display
Posted: Nov 13, 2019 6:13 PM
Updated: Nov 13, 2019 6:13 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Clear
28°
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
27°
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
26°
Hi: 29° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
28°
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
More Weather
Casey
Overcast
27°
Hi: 26° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
28°
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
28°
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
More Weather
Cold, but Not as Cold
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Sullivan County man accused of sexual battery and strangulation of two underage females
Terre Haute Police Department set to appear on 'Live PD' this weekend
The latest Closings and Delays
Power restored after serious electrical issue in Northern Vigo County
Illinois kindergartner left at wrong bus stop, under investigation
Facebook bug accesses iPhone's camera while user scrolls through News Feed
Home damaged by overnight fire
Vincennes Police Department announces new police chief
Death Investigation underway in Parke County
Police: Terre Haute teen busted going 102 mph in a 60, passenger also arrested
Latest Video
The Journey to Justice: Part Two
Wire stolen from local holiday display
Vigo County casino proposal deadline pushed back, by one day
Power restored after serious electrical issue in Northern Vigo County
Red for Ed Preview
Wednesday Early Forecast
New airport hangars expected to open soon
Worthington Town Marshal resigns following suspension
Justice Dept. rolls out new program to combat gun violence
Crews investigate serious Vigo County electrical issue
In Case You Missed It
The latest Closings and Delays
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans
Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook
Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley
Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted