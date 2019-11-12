Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Windy and Very Cold

Feels Like: 5°

Hi: 20° Lo: 3°

Feels Like: 5°

Hi: 20° Lo: 6°

Feels Like: 2°

Hi: 17° Lo: 4°

Feels Like: 5°

Hi: 20° Lo: 5°

Feels Like: 6°

Hi: 22° Lo: 8°

Few Clouds

Feels Like: 7°

Hi: 18° Lo: 5°

Feels Like: 5°

Hi: 20° Lo: 5°

Most Popular Stories