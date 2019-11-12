Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Top headlines for Tuesday November 12th

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 9:11 AM
Updated: Nov 12, 2019 9:11 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -5°
Robinson
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -3°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
11° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -3°
Rockville
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -5°
Casey
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -10°
Brazil
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -5°
Marshall
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -5°
Windy and Very Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

First snow of the season hits the Wabash Valley: How can you stay safe during the cold conditions

Image

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, wind chill: -1. High: 21

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Amber DeCoursey

Image

West Vigo basketball

Image

It doesn't have to be Veterans Day to honor veterans - Veterans Memorial Museum in Vigo County open

Image

THS Basketball

Image

THN Basketball

Image

Country club honors veterans during ceremony

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted