Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Campaign 2019
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Campaign 2019
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Winter Pet Safety
Winter Pet Safety
Posted: Nov 10, 2019 11:29 PM
Updated: Nov 10, 2019 11:29 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
42°
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
44°
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
45°
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
More Weather
Rockville
Broken Clouds
42°
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Casey
Overcast
38°
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 30°
More Weather
Brazil
Broken Clouds
42°
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Marshall
Broken Clouds
42°
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
More Weather
Mostly cloudy tonight with rain and snow tomorrow
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
The name of the person shot in Friday morning's homicide has been released
Investigators identify man who died after causing disturbance
Police need help identifying woman
Monday Snow Forecast
Local high school marching bands finish their seasons at state finals
Winners crowned in Miss Crossroads to America and the Miss Banks of the Wabash Pageant
Breakthrough in CDC vaping illness investigation: Vitamin E acetate linked to THC may be to blame
Police investigate homicide in Terre Haute
Vigo County School Corporation and others call snow day on Red for Ed Action Day
A bill working it's way through congress could recognize 911 dispatchers as 1st responders.
Latest Video
Winter Pet Safety
Art for the elderly
Miss Indianas Meet
ISU Day at Northside Community UMC
Techstars Startup Weekend
Helping Homeless Veterans
Sunday Morning Weather Update
Marching Band Finals
Pageant winners
Police searching for suspect
In Case You Missed It
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans
Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook
Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley
Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted
The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?