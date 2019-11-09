Clear

Racer's Christmas for Kids Auction

Racer's Christmas for Kids Auction

Posted: Nov 9, 2019 11:22 PM
Updated: Nov 9, 2019 11:22 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp
Terre Haute
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Partly Cloudy Tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tree planting

Image

Festival of Trees

Image

Racer's Christmas for Kids Auction

Image

Salvation Army toy drive

Image

Groups organize events to help homeless vets

Image

State Rep. Tonya Pfaff shares thoughts on Red for Ed Action Day

Image

Congress considers 911 Saves Act

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

North Knox

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?