Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Campaign 2019
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Campaign 2019
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
State Rep. Tonya Pfaff shares thoughts on Red for Ed Action Day
State Rep. Tonya Pfaff shares thoughts on Red for Ed Action Day
Posted: Nov 9, 2019 11:19 PM
Updated: Nov 9, 2019 11:19 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp
Terre Haute
Clear
41°
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
41°
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
43°
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
41°
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
42°
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
41°
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
41°
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Partly Cloudy Tonight
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Investigators identify man who died after causing disturbance
Police investigate homicide in Terre Haute
An Arctic blast is bringing a week of below-freezing temperatures to parts of the eastern United States
Vigo County School Corporation and others call snow day on Red for Ed Action Day
The name of the person shot in Friday morning's homicide has been released
Death Investigation underway in Parke County
Terre Haute announces a pair of street closings
A Disney World visitor was charged with groping a theme park character
Two-year-old and his mom killed in Parke County Amish buggy crash, police identify victims
Sports 10 Scoreboard
Latest Video
Tree planting
Festival of Trees
Racer's Christmas for Kids Auction
Salvation Army toy drive
Groups organize events to help homeless vets
State Rep. Tonya Pfaff shares thoughts on Red for Ed Action Day
Congress considers 911 Saves Act
Saturday Morning Weather Update
North Knox
Vincennes Lincoln
In Case You Missed It
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans
Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook
Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley
Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted
The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?