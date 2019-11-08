Home
Clear
All You Need to Know for Friday
Top headlines for November 8th
Posted: Nov 8, 2019 8:29 AM
Updated: Nov 8, 2019 8:29 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Most Popular Stories
One shot on Garfield Avenue in Terre Haute, investigation underway
Two-year-old and his mom killed in Parke County Amish buggy crash, police identify victims
NSA Crane Naval Base employee and his wife arrested after reports of child neglect and abuse
'There is no doubt we are disappointed'; Superintendent responds to failed referendum
Coal City man arrested for impersonating a police officer after allegedly trying to pull a Clay County woman over
After being pinned in a vehicle for 10 minutes, driver walks away with no injuries in Vigo County crash
Big Indiana teachers rally prompting many school closings
Caught on camera: Parke County fire department warns people to pay attention after semi nearly slams into car
Voters conflicted over Vigo County School Corporations operational referendum
Vincennes police merit board set to discuss the future of officer accused of child abuse
Hiring for the holidays
All You Need to Know for Friday
Small house damaged during early morning fire
Local businesses take part in leadership conference
Thursday Late Forecast
Clay Co. Historical Society hosts meet and greet with Col. David W. Eberly
Crime Stoppers: Pair accused of stealing two custom golf drivers
Operation Vanguard underway in Terre Haute
Four awarded at health facility hall of fame ceremony Clay Co. Historical Society hosts meet and g
Growing the community through trail tourism
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans
Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook
Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley
Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted
The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?