Operation Vanguard underway in Terre Haute

Clear and Cold. Sharp breeze.

Feels Like: 18°

Hi: 39° Lo: 19°

Feels Like: 18°

Hi: 38° Lo: 19°

Feels Like: 13°

Hi: 37° Lo: 20°

Feels Like: 18°

Hi: 37° Lo: 19°

Feels Like: 14°

Hi: 38° Lo: 21°

Feels Like: 17°

Hi: 38° Lo: 20°

Feels Like: 18°

Hi: 39° Lo: 20°

Most Popular Stories