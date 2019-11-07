Thursday Early Forecast

Showers to start the day.

Feels Like: 31°

Hi: 39° Lo: 19°

Feels Like: 31°

Hi: 38° Lo: 19°

Feels Like: 27°

Hi: 37° Lo: 19°

Feels Like: 31°

Hi: 37° Lo: 18°

Feels Like: 26°

Hi: 38° Lo: 21°

Feels Like: 27°

Hi: 38° Lo: 19°

Feels Like: 31°

Hi: 39° Lo: 20°

Most Popular Stories