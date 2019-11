Each year, there are 552,830 Americans experiencing homelessness. According to the U.S. Department of Housing, about 37,878 of those people are Veterans and roughly 14,566 of those Veterans were found without any type of shelter. Starting Thursday night, you can step up and give back to those Veterans by participating in 'Operation Vanguard.'

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 8:21 AM

Posted By: Scott Arnold