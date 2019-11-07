Clear

Thursday: Showers early, partly cloudy. High: 37

Scattered showers are possible early this morning with temperatures in the mid 30's.

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 6:34 AM
Updated: Nov 7, 2019 6:35 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 30°
Showers to start the day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday: Showers early, partly cloudy. High: 37

Image

Wednesday Late Weather

Image

Lauren Sackett

Image

West Vigo group teaches kids to play guitar

Image

Organizers say they expect this to be the biggest Veterans Day ceremony in the city's history

Image

New downtown restaurant has official ribbon cutting

Image

Vigo County leaders approve rezoning for new jail property

Image

The division behind the VCSC referendum vote

Image

Logan White

Image

Eli Royal

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?