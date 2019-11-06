Clear

Wednesday Early Forecast

Wednesday Early Forecast

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 5:30 PM
Updated: Nov 6, 2019 5:30 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Scattered Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Logan White

Image

Eli Royal

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

Hey Kevin 11-6

Image

Linton Police Department welcomes back K9 Unit

Image

Local company wants to buy your Halloween candy

Image

Vigo County CASA partners with GT Pie for fundraising campaign

Image

Terre Haute needs bus drivers, here's how you can apply

Image

"There is no doubt we are disappointed"; Superintendent responds to failed referendum

Image

Vigo County voters said yes to a new casino - What's next?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted