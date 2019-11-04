Home
Clear
Monday Morning Weather Update
Clouds move in, breezy. High: 55
Posted: Nov 4, 2019 7:31 AM
Updated: Nov 4, 2019 7:33 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp
2 people dead in buggy vs. van accident
Vincennes police officer and wife arrested on child neglect charges
A closer look at the new home of Scheid Diesel Extravaganza
New Hampshire couple found buried on Texas beach near campsite
Police identify suspect involved in 22nd and Sycamore standoff
Terre Haute restaurant closes its doors for good
Hundreds attend the annual IXCR in Parke County
First indoor farmers market of the season held
Big cats celebrate Halloween with left over pumpkins
A local school district has seen more than 40 cases of a contagious infection
BMV voting extension
Monday Morning Weather Update
Brazil leaf pickup
Community gathers to support Kirby family
National Adoption Month
State Road 157 railroad cross repairs
GSKP adopts highway
Weekend racing event draws big crowd
Grandstands project complete
Officer and wife arrested for child neglect
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2
Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley
FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1
What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?
The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?
More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil
The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans
Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook
Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted