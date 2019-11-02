Saturday Morning Weather Update

Partly Sunny Skies for your Saturday

Feels Like: 38°

Hi: 47° Lo: 28°

Feels Like: 38°

Hi: 46° Lo: 29°

Feels Like: 33°

Hi: 47° Lo: 28°

Feels Like: 34°

Hi: 45° Lo: 29°

Few Clouds

Feels Like: 34°

Hi: 48° Lo: 31°

Feels Like: 38°

Hi: 47° Lo: 27°

Feels Like: 38°

Hi: 46° Lo: 30°

Most Popular Stories