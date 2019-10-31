Clear
SEVERE WX : Freeze Warning View Alerts

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 6:21 PM
Updated: Oct 31, 2019 6:21 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Windy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sarah Westfall

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Teal Pumpkin Project raises awareness for trick-or-treaters with food allergies

Image

Local bank honored by Ivy Tech

Image

Newton leaders seek public input on cannabis

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Teacher trains therapy dog on her own dime to help students

Image

Rotary-Goodwill Drive set to take place this weekend

Image

Badges for Blessings Donation Collection is set for November 1

Image

Wabash Valley Community Foundation presents check to CODA

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week