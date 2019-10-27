Clear

A special gift for a veteran

A special gift for a veteran

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 11:59 PM
Updated: Oct 27, 2019 11:59 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp
Terre Haute
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 49°
Rockville
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Clear, AM Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

VCSC Trunk-or-Treat

Image

Trunk-or-Treat at the drive-in

Image

Boo in the NICU

Image

Organ player recognized for 70 years of music

Image

Veteran Homecoming

Image

A special gift for a veteran

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

Mt. St. Joe vs Rose Fball

Image

Vin Lin Vball Regional Semis

Image

Loogootee Vball Regional Semis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week