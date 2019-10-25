Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Segment Three In The Zone
Segment Three In The Zone
Posted: Oct 25, 2019 11:50 PM
Updated: Oct 25, 2019 11:50 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Terre Haute
Clear
49°
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 47°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
49°
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 46°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
49°
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 46°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
49°
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 47°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
47°
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
49°
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 47°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
49°
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 47°
More Weather
Cool with weekend rain.
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
'It's heartbreaking really...' Local businesses grand opening is destroyed after a massive fire
ISU & THPD search for burglary suspect
Is there a bed bug infestation at Terre Haute North? We asked school officials - here's what they told us
It's almost time to roll your clocks back for Daylight Saving Time
Vigo County School Corporation sends a letter home to parents addressing bed bug rumors at North
Teacher accused of having sex with student at her Terre Haute home was once that student's baby sitter, court docs say
Officials close Fowler Park to remove invasive fish species
Indiana boy accidentally shot dead by sibling
Crews work to demolish building near 18th and Wabash after late-night fire left three hurt
After announcing it was closing, Robinson business expected to stay open thanks to new owners
Latest Video
Segment Three In The Zone
Segment Two In The Zone
Segment One In The Zone
Friday Late Forecast
Little ghosts and goblins fill the streets of downtown Terre Haute
SMWC Strategic Plan announced
Staying safe this Halloween
Vigo Co. Sheriff talks Halloween Safety
Terre Haute car seat clinic works to make sure seats are installed properly
Non-partisan Vote Vigo searches for volunteers ahead of the election
In Case You Missed It
Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley
The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?
What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans
Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook
Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted
Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival
Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released
ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition
Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week