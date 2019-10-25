Friday Early Forecast

Cool with weekend rain.

Feels Like: 54°

Hi: 57° Lo: 45°

Feels Like: 54°

Hi: 57° Lo: 46°

Feels Like: 52°

Hi: 55° Lo: 46°

Feels Like: 54°

Hi: 56° Lo: 45°

Feels Like: 54°

Hi: 58° Lo: 46°

Feels Like: 52°

Hi: 57° Lo: 46°

Feels Like: 54°

Hi: 58° Lo: 47°

Most Popular Stories