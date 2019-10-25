Vigo County School Corporation sends a letter home to parents addressing bed bug rumors at North

Cool with weekend rain.

Feels Like: 56°

Hi: 57° Lo: 46°

Feels Like: 56°

Hi: 57° Lo: 46°

Feels Like: 55°

Hi: 55° Lo: 46°

Feels Like: 56°

Hi: 56° Lo: 45°

Feels Like: 56°

Hi: 58° Lo: 46°

Feels Like: 56°

Hi: 57° Lo: 46°

Feels Like: 56°

Hi: 58° Lo: 47°

Most Popular Stories