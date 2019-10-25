Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Friday Afternoon Weather
Storm Team 10
Posted: Oct 25, 2019 12:27 PM
Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:27 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
56°
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
55°
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
54°
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Rockville
Broken Clouds
56°
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Casey
Overcast
54°
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Brazil
Broken Clouds
56°
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Marshall
Broken Clouds
56°
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
More Weather
Cloudy and cool.
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Is there a bed bug infestation at Terre Haute North? We asked school officials - here's what they told us
Indiana boy accidentally shot dead by sibling
Teacher accused of having sex with student at her Terre Haute home was once that student's baby sitter, court docs say
ISU & THPD search for burglary suspect
Officials close Fowler Park to remove invasive fish species
Three people hurt in downtown Terre Haute fire
Crews work to demolish building near 18th and Wabash after late-night fire left three hurt
Merit board grants Terre Haute firefighter arrested on child molesting charges continuance
3 children were found living ankle-deep in trash in a house with 245 animals
Rosedale teacher charged with sex crimes against a student
Latest Video
Friday Afternoon Weather
Community Forum Spruce Street Church Oct.28th
How to stay clear of deer during this time of year
All You Need to Know for Friday
ISU and Terre Haute Police search for burglary suspect
Friday: Mostly cloudy, cool. High: 58
ISU “CHILL” Group Hosts Fundraiser at IHOP
Kids learn the not so spooky side of healthy living at the Children's Museum
Thursday Late Forecast
Aire Wellness accepts Elements Gift Certificates
In Case You Missed It
Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley
The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?
What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans
Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook
Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted
Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival
Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released
ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition
Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week