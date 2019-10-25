Clear
BREAKING NEWS ISU & THPD Chasing Burglary Suspect Full Story

ISU and Terre Haute Police search for burglary suspect

Police ask you avoid the area along the 600 block of Cherry Street and area buildings.

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 8:12 AM
Updated: Oct 25, 2019 8:12 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Brazil
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Cloudy and cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

ISU and Terre Haute Police search for burglary suspect

Image

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cool. High: 58

Image

ISU “CHILL” Group Hosts Fundraiser at IHOP

Image

Kids learn the not so spooky side of healthy living at the Children's Museum

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Aire Wellness accepts Elements Gift Certificates

Image

Knox County council passes jail tax

Image

Merit board grants Terre Haute firefighter arrested on child molesting charges continuance

Image

Project to restore Vigo County covered bridge

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week