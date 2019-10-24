Clear

Extended Interviews - The future of Terre Haute

Extended Interviews - The future of Terre Haute

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 3:49 PM
Updated: Oct 24, 2019 3:49 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 56°
Cloudier and cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Extended Interviews - The future of Terre Haute

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Partly sunny, cooler. High: 59

Image

Three people hurt in downtown Terre Haute fire

Image

Sycamore Winery announces expansion to downtown Terre Haute location

Image

Vincennes University breaks ground on new student housing complex

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Union Hospital Respiratory Week

Image

Teachers Association Forum

Image

Three people hurt in downtown Terre Haute fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week