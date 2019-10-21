Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Terre Haute church sponsors anti-casino billboards around the city
Terre Haute church sponsors anti-casino billboards around the city
Posted: Oct 21, 2019 5:22 PM
Updated: Oct 21, 2019 5:22 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Overcast
67°
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
66°
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
66°
Hi: 65° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Rockville
Overcast
67°
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Casey
Scattered Clouds
65°
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 65°
More Weather
Brazil
Overcast
67°
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
67°
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Rain Tapers Off
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Terre Haute restaurant announces it will close its doors
One hospitalized in single-vehicle Vigo County crash
Police need help identifying vandals
City of Terre Haute reaches an agreement with Live PD
This football coach disarmed a student with a gun. Then he hugged him
One arrested after Rosedale shots fired call
More than 6,000 pounds of frozen meat sold at Walmart is recalled for possible salmonella contamination
How do you feel about the THPD deal with Live PD?
Covered Bridge Festival comes to a close
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant explains that 'loveless marriage' intro
Latest Video
ISU celebrates 90-years of radio at the school
Monday Early Forecast
Terre Haute restaurant announces it will close its doors
Assisted living facility holds chili cook-off
Five generations: Baesler's celebrates 125-years of service
One hospitalized in single-vehicle Vigo County crash
Terre Haute church sponsors anti-casino billboards around the city
800 jobs and over $160 million: Casino expert discusses a new study ahead of Vigo County vote
Extended Interviews - The Casino Question
Monday Afternoon Weather
In Case You Missed It
The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?
What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?
One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans
Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook
Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted
Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival
Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released
ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition
Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week
Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival