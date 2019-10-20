Terre Haute linemen compete in Kansas contest

Feels Like: 54°

Hi: 70° Lo: 53°

Feels Like: 54°

Hi: 71° Lo: 53°

Feels Like: 56°

Hi: 68° Lo: 55°

Feels Like: 54°

Hi: 70° Lo: 51°

Feels Like: 62°

Hi: 73° Lo: 52°

Feels Like: 50°

Hi: 72° Lo: 52°

Feels Like: 54°

Hi: 70° Lo: 53°

Most Popular Stories