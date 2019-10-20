Clear

Architectural presentation at SMWC

Architectural presentation at SMWC

Posted: Oct 20, 2019 6:43 PM
Updated: Oct 20, 2019 6:43 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp
Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
A Mild Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Forecast

Image

Madi's Hope Foundation

Image

Final day of the Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Architectural presentation at SMWC

Image

Veterans group continues work on house for struggling vets

Image

Terre Haute mayoral debate happening Sunday night

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Help needed identifying vandals

Image

Vin Lin Volleyball

Image

Bloomfield Volleyball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service