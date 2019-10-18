Friday Late Forecast

Not as Cold

Feels Like: 41°

Hi: 65° Lo: 39°

Feels Like: 41°

Hi: 63° Lo: 41°

Feels Like: 45°

Hi: 62° Lo: 40°

Feels Like: 41°

Hi: 62° Lo: 41°

Feels Like: 43°

Hi: 63° Lo: 39°

Feels Like: 38°

Hi: 65° Lo: 37°

Feels Like: 41°

Hi: 65° Lo: 41°

Most Popular Stories