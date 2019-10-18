Vigo County School Corporation set to start exclusions for unvaccinated students

Not as Cold

Feels Like: 58°

Hi: 65° Lo: 39°

Feels Like: 58°

Hi: 63° Lo: 41°

Feels Like: 58°

Hi: 62° Lo: 40°

Feels Like: 58°

Hi: 62° Lo: 41°

Feels Like: 57°

Hi: 63° Lo: 39°

Feels Like: 54°

Hi: 65° Lo: 37°

Feels Like: 58°

Hi: 65° Lo: 41°

Most Popular Stories