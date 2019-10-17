Clear

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Top headlines October 17th

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 8:51 AM
Updated: Oct 17, 2019 8:57 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 45°
Sunny and cool today.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

'They come every year, you can't miss them,' Community response to the return of crows

Image

James Mallory

Image

Illias Gordon

Image

Ricks Rallies

Image

ISU Basketball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Personal safety and avoiding scams, Vigo County Sheriff's Office talks about Crime Stoppers during p

Image

Three in custody after a car crashed into the pumps at a Vigo County gas station

Image

One long-time company in Illinois is closing its doors

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis