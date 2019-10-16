Home
Wednesday Late Forecast
Wednesday Late Forecast
Posted: Oct 16, 2019 10:28 PM
Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:28 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Overcast
48°
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
45°
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
47°
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Rockville
Overcast
48°
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
More Weather
Casey
Overcast
46°
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
More Weather
Brazil
Overcast
48°
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
48°
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
More Weather
A Cloudy, Chilly Night
Planner
Temps
Radar
Columbian Home Products announces it may close by the end of the year
Three in custody after a car crashed into the pumps at a Vigo County gas station
Community response to the possibility of a hit TV show being filmed in Terre Haute
Former Greene County coach faces charges for child sex crimes, sexual battery, public indecency
'He needs to come back and face what he's accused of,' Inmate is still missing after he was accidentally released
Pedestrian finds baby alive in bag along Indiana roadway
14-year-old girl hurt in northern Vigo County crash
Bloomfield School superintendent releases statement after former coach accused of sex crimes
Terre Haute road to close on Wednesday
Town leaders issue emergency evacuation near collapsing Sullivan building
James Mallory
Illias Gordon
Ricks Rallies
ISU Basketball
Wednesday Late Forecast
Personal safety and avoiding scams, Vigo County Sheriff's Office talks about Crime Stoppers during p
Three in custody after a car crashed into the pumps at a Vigo County gas station
One long-time company in Illinois is closing its doors
Wabash Valley organization lends a hand to community groups
The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County
Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released
ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition
Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week
Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival
Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival
Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue
Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service
Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68
Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season
Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis