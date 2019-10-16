Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Wednesday Early Forecast
Wednesday Early Forecast
Posted: Oct 16, 2019 5:36 PM
Updated: Oct 16, 2019 5:36 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Overcast
51°
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
51°
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
51°
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Rockville
Overcast
51°
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Casey
Overcast
51°
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Brazil
Overcast
51°
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
51°
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
A Cloudy, Chilly Night
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
14-year-old girl hurt in northern Vigo County crash
Community response to the possibility of a hit TV show being filmed in Terre Haute
Columbian Home Products announces it may close by the end of the year
Former Greene County coach faces charges for child sex crimes, sexual battery, public indecency
'He needs to come back and face what he's accused of,' Inmate is still missing after he was accidentally released
Terre Haute road to close on Wednesday
Bloomfield School superintendent releases statement after former coach accused of sex crimes
What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?
Single bid for former International Paper property involves a possible music venue
INDOT to add new safety features to Interstate 70
Latest Video
Wabash Valley organization lends a hand to community groups
The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County
Vigo County leaders place traffic signs in high traffic areas on U.S. 41 to keep people safe
Fall Car Preps are Starting
Wednesday Early Forecast
Madi's Hope Foundation
Capital Improvement Board agrees to buy land for new convention center
Bloomfield School superintendent releases statement after former coach accused of sex crimes
Columbian Home Products announces it may close by the end of the year
Town leaders issue emergency evacuation for area in Sullivan
In Case You Missed It
Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released
ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition
Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week
Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival
Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival
Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue
Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service
Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68
Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season
Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis