Clear

Town leaders issue emergency evacuation for area in Sullivan

Town leaders issue emergency evacuation for area in Sullivan

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 5:21 PM
Updated: Oct 16, 2019 5:21 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
A Cloudy, Chilly Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wabash Valley organization lends a hand to community groups

Image

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County

Image

Vigo County leaders place traffic signs in high traffic areas on U.S. 41 to keep people safe

Image

Fall Car Preps are Starting

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Madi's Hope Foundation

Image

Capital Improvement Board agrees to buy land for new convention center

Image

Bloomfield School superintendent releases statement after former coach accused of sex crimes

Image

Columbian Home Products announces it may close by the end of the year

Image

Town leaders issue emergency evacuation for area in Sullivan

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis