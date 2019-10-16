Clear

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, cooler. High: 54

Cooler conditions will set in through the day today with highs climbing to the mid 50's.

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 7:33 AM
Updated: Oct 16, 2019 7:33 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
Terre Haute
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Rockville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Cloudy and cool.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, cooler. High: 54

Image

'He needs to come back and face what he's accused of,' Inmate is still missing after he was accident

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Three of Terre Haute's mayoral candidates take the stage at ISU

Image

Installation starts on new Fairbanks Park boat dock

Image

Carpenters take the chance to show off their skills

Image

Terre Haute road to close on Wednesday

Image

Malware at South Knox

Image

Former Greene County coach faces charges for child sex crimes, sexual battery, public indecency

Image

Law enforcement communication in Marshall

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis