Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tuesday Late Forecast

Tuesday Late Forecast

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 10:31 PM
Updated: Oct 15, 2019 10:31 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 60°
Chance of Rain
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Three of Terre Haute's mayoral candidates take the stage at ISU

Image

Installation starts on new Fairbanks Park boat dock

Image

Carpenters take the chance to show off their skills

Image

Terre Haute road to close on Wednesday

Image

Malware at South Knox

Image

Former Greene County coach faces charges for child sex crimes, sexual battery, public indecency

Image

Law enforcement communication in Marshall

Image

Ivy Tech program works to stop repeat prison offenders through education

Image

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis