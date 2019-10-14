Clear

Monday late forecast

Monday late forecast

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 10:27 PM
Updated: Oct 14, 2019 10:27 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Sunny and cool today.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday late forecast

Image

Big brass band puts on a show for ISU's Performing Art Series

Image

Hearing on cannabis sales

Image

Andrews Record Setting Year

Image

Hey Kevin 10-14

Image

American Legion in Brazil looks to expand

Image

Weekend demolition derby and car show set to benefit breast cancer victims and their families

Image

Former NCIS director, and ISU alum talks with local students

Image

Time to Prep Your Furnace

Image

How is sports betting in Indiana going so far?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

Image

Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis