Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Segment Two In The Zone
Segment Two In The Zone
Posted: Oct 11, 2019 11:44 PM
Updated: Oct 11, 2019 11:44 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Terre Haute
Clear
39°
Hi: 66° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
36°
Hi: 52° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
40°
Hi: 67° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
39°
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Casey
Scattered Clouds
40°
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
39°
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
39°
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
More Weather
Rain showers ending, the colder.
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Terre Haute Police Department hints at 'Live PD' agreement
MLB pitcher kicked, tased and arrested after allegedly crawling through the doggy door of a stranger's home
Indiana State University homecoming festivities: Changes to the tradition to keep you safe
365 Bar and Grill opens on Wabash Avenue
Crime Stoppers: 2 males broke in to the You Store It
Indiana State University Lincoln Quad will close at end of Spring semester
International Paper Property Update
Eva Kor documentary now available for streaming
No traffic lights and days of darkness. Here's how life has changed inside Northern California's power shutoff
Vigo County leaders are moving forward with a plan to bring new life to a former business
Latest Video
Segment Three In The Zone
Segment Two In The Zone
Segment 1 In The Zone
Off The Beaten Path: Trick Shots for Charity
Terre Haute Police Department hints at 'Live PD' agreement
Carlisle Jr. High School Educating Students about Consequences of Vaping
CANDLES holding art in contest marking anniversary of Auschwitz liberation
Friday Night: Showers early, patchy frost possible. Low: 36
Knox CASA will hire four new employees
ISU leaders dream BIG for future of athletics
In Case You Missed It
Vendors continue family traditions at Covered Bridge Festival
Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue
Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service
Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68
Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season
Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis
More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming
Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program
Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign
Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper