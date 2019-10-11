Friday Afternoon Weather

Rain, then Much Colder

Feels Like: 68°

Hi: 59° Lo: 31°

Feels Like: 68°

Hi: 69° Lo: 33°

Feels Like: 43°

Hi: 54° Lo: 31°

Feels Like: 68°

Hi: 67° Lo: 32°

Feels Like: 66°

Hi: 70° Lo: 35°

Feels Like: 57°

Hi: 66° Lo: 30°

Feels Like: 68°

Hi: 66° Lo: 33°

Most Popular Stories