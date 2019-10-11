Clear

Terre Haute City Council has approved many salary updates for city employees

According to Council President Martha Crossen this will not affect your taxes in the city.

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 9:43 AM
Updated: Oct 11, 2019 9:43 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold
