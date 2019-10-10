Clear

THS Boys tennis

Braves won regionals

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 10:30 AM
Updated: Oct 10, 2019 10:30 AM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 62°
Warmer today with clouds.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THS Boys tennis

Image

Covered bridge festival is underway: How to stay safe during the festivities

Image

Clay County Youth Food Program gears up for fall break

Image

Thursday: Partly sunny, warmer. High: 80

Image

THS Boys tennis

Image

South Knox

Image

THS Boys soccer

Image

Brian Crabtree

Image

ISU Football

Image

Ivy Tech offers opportunity to shadow Diesel Technology Program

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams