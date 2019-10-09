Clear

THS Boys soccer

Braves beat their rivals THN

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 11:22 PM
Updated: Oct 9, 2019 11:22 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Terre Haute
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Casey
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Marshall
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Not as Chilly Tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

THS Boys tennis

Image

South Knox

Image

THS Boys soccer

Image

Brian Crabtree

Image

ISU Football

Image

Ivy Tech offers opportunity to shadow Diesel Technology Program

Image

Police give safety reminder as preparations start for Indiana State homecoming.

Image

Judge dismisses hunting related case

Image

Knox County considers local income tax increase for jail

Image

Stink Bug Season Has Begun

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams