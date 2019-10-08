Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Brian Crabtree
Falcons coach earns Colts Coach of the Week honor
Posted: Oct 8, 2019 11:15 PM
Updated: Oct 8, 2019 11:15 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler
Terre Haute
Clear
49°
Hi: 76° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
44°
Hi: 74° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Clear
60°
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
49°
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 47°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
52°
Hi: 72° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
49°
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 47°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
49°
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
More Weather
Another Chilly Night
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Suspect taken into custody after overnight police standoff
Name released in I-70 fatal crash
Hepatitis-A outbreak at Papa John's in Linton
Attorney General’s Office: Tanoos case should move forward
Dick's has destroyed $5 million worth of weapons, its CEO says
I-70 reopened after fatal crash
Parvovirus outbreak among cats in Brazil
Woman boards Delta flight without ticket or identification
Michigan boy suffers second degree burns in 'fire challenge'
A teenager died trying to save his family from a car that plunged into a Delaware canal
Latest Video
THN Girls soccer
Sullivan boys
South Knox soccer
West Vigo soccer
Brian Crabtree
Jordan Barnes
Honoring the Badge: ISP Trooper Klun and K-9 Officer Loki
'Life Project' teaches young adults skills they need as they prepare for the real world
Tuesday Night: Clear and chilly. Low: 47°
Organization offers chance for veterans to get together
In Case You Missed It
Public offers ideas for VCSC budget cuts, new revenue
Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service
Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68
Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season
Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis
More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming
Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program
Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign
Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper
Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams